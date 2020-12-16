Dear Editor,
Mike Hunter, the disgraceful attorney general in Oklahoma, needs to resign. He broke his own vow to protect the Constitution of the United States, and he conspired with others to overturn our democracy, our democratic process and the will of the American people.
Hunter signed on to overturn the results of a fair election, and to damage the democratic process, based on totally false claims. The Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security found no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and as attorney general he should have known this. Instead, Hunter worked to pedal their false claims in an attempt to mislead the American people and to do away with the facts and our democracy.
I'm surer that the people that voted for Mr. Hunter were not aware that he was anti-democratic when they did so. Now they know.
Lyle Rader
Enid
