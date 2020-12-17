Enid, Oklahoma. A great place to grow up!
Does anyone remember the old radio Christmas ad aired for Ernie’s Trading Post to the tune of the Christmas song “Jingle Bells”?
“Oh, jingle bells, shotgun shells, Ernie’s Trading Post!
Do your Christmas shopping there and you will save the most!”
Ernie’s Trading Post is gone now, but the memory of the store remains along with all the other Christmas memories of growing up in Enid. All the downtown stores were decorated to the hilt, and the streets were adorned with Christmas cheer not only on the light poles, but there were lights and ornaments stretched over each major avenue around the square. Nativity scenes were everywhere around town. No controversy, imagine that! It always amazed me that store owners would call you and your parents by first names as you entered their business. I was always asked what I wanted for Christmas. And, of course, you told them what you wanted! After all, it seemed that each store owner had a special connection with Santa! Were those store owners on the ball or what?
There always seemed to be a special gift by the tree come Christmas morning and always from Santa!
Yes, it was a great place to grow up in Enid, Oklahoma. Not only during each Christmas season, but all the experiences of growing up in what is considered a special place. Special town, special people. I’m very grateful to still be a part of this exceptional community we call home. Enid, Oklahoma, smack dab in the middle of America! Where my cowboy friend always says, “Enid, where turn signals are optional.” Ha!
Jack Wagner
Enid

