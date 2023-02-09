Legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle at the Oklahoma State Capitol agree that education reform and lowering inflation costs will be a focus of this upcoming legislative session, which is concluding its first week.
Each caucus, however, will have different ideas about how to get there.
House Speaker Charles McCall, House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat and Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd gave their vision for the session during the Oklahoma Press Association Media Day at the Capitol on Thursday. Journalists from newspapers across the state of Oklahoma attended the meeting and also met individually with legislators.
Both McCall and Treat, leaders of the Republican majorities, were optimistic about the session while Munson and Floyd were more tempered in their expectations for the outcomes of the session.
McCall said the House will be looking strongly at taxes.
“We will continue to look at the situation Oklahomans are facing with escalating prices and costs of the most basic goods,” he said. “The tools we have at the state level will be how much money the people of the state of Oklahoma can retain.”
One potential tax cut that has popularity in both parties would be to cut state taxes on groceries.
“I fully expect we will advance a package of tax changes to the Senate in order to better position Oklahoma for the future,” he said.
McCall also talked about education being the “foundation of the future of the state of Oklahoma.” He said the Legislature will continue to make investments in education that will focus education on developing a workforce.
On the question of vouchers or education savings accounts, McCall was noncommittal on the potential for that type of legislation. Last year, McCall would not advance such a bill for a hearing. The Senate also narrowly defeated a voucher bill.
“Everybody in Oklahoma is a stakeholder in education,” he said. “Teachers are the most valuable commodity. The tough part about policy is finding policy that works everywhere.”
He said he does want to increase parental choice for education, but the Legislature must find a policy that will work “everywhere.”
Munson said her Democratic Caucus opposes a “voucher scheme.”
“We believe public dollars belong in public schools,” she said. She also said her caucus is opposed to a merit pay system that has been proposed by State Superintendent of Education Ryan Walters.
When it comes to tax cuts, she said she remembers the budget deficits of 2016-18.
“It was very difficult being here,” she said. “We were trying to find ways to raise revenue to fund critical services. I don’t see why anyone would want to go back to those times, especially those who have been here.”
Her caucus is focused on finding ways to lower costs for families and believes the state tax cut on groceries is an area where Republicans and Democrats can work together.
Floyd said her caucus is supportive and committed to protecting students and teachers.
“Education issues are bigger than teacher pay raises; we have overcrowding, but to get our class sizes down, we have to have more space. To get more space we have to either build on to schools we have or building or renting or finding other space. It’s not a quick fix, and it’s a big picture item to look at.
“If you are a parent in the state of Oklahoma this week, you’re probably a disappointed parent,” she said, speaking of bills being moved through committee that she said are “complete health care bans that eliminate all parental authority to make health care decisions for their children with certain medical conditions.”
She was speaking about legislation banning gender-affirming care or procedures for children.
“This gives the state total control of the health care freedom and decisions regarding medical decisions for the state of Oklahoma,” she said. “It’s my concern when we have these extreme divisive bills the first four days, that will set the tone for the rest of the session.”
In his remarks, Treat, said that all legislators agree that it’s not acceptable for Oklahoma to be “near the bottom of educational outcomes.”
“I’m always going to sway toward things that empower people more,” he said. Although he has not filed any bills on the voucher topic, he said he wants to explore ideas others have.
“The vast majority of kids are going to be in public schools,” he said. “I want our public schools to be the school of choice for families. I still support giving parents the option for public or private school if we can get there.”
