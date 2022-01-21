MOORE — Lawton held off Enid in the final minute to beat the Plainsmen, 59-55 in the boys consolation semifinals of the John Nobles Invitational basketball tournament Friday.
The Plainsmen will play the Millwood-Putnam City loser for seventh place on Saturday.
Cam Mathis had 25 points for the Plainsmen, all of it coming from driving to the rim and picking up offensive rebounds. Taye Sullivan had 15 points on five three-pointers.
The lead switched back and forth “about four or times’’ in the last minute, Enid coach Curtis Foster said. Sullivan was in position to give the Plainsmen the lead in the last 10 second, but a pass went astray about two feet.
Lawton was able to make two free throws with 0.6 seconds left for the final four-point margin.
Foster said the Plainsmen played “much better’’ than they did in a 81-58 loss to Ardmore on Thursday.
“We played with more energy,’’ he said. “Cam did a lot of driving and was doing the dirty work under the boards. Taye was shooting well from the perimeter. It could have gone either way.’’
HERITAGE HALL 55, ENID 51
DEER CREEK, Okla. — The Pacers bounced back from a slow second quarter to bring themselves close in the end, but eventually fell to Heritage Hall in the consolation semifinals of the Bruce Gray Invitational.
Enid carried an 11-8 win into the second quarter, but were outscored 14-4 to close out the half. Heritage Hall's Macy Moore finished with a game-high 22 points.
The Pacers were led in scoring by Maryangel Jibbwa and Kyra Criss, who each finished with 14 points. Mary Isbell added 10 more and Kiara Morris finished with nine points.
The Pacers are eliminated from the tournament with the loss. They'll be back in action on Tuesday in a road game against Putnam City at 6 p.m.
