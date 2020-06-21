LATEST: Severe weather expected tonight in Northwest Oklahoma

A storm system moving south from Kansas into Oklahoma this evening has the potential to bring damaging winds, large hail and torrential rainfall to the area.
According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to develop in far Northwest Oklahoma between 5-8 p.m. and affect the Enid area between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Large hail up to baseball size, winds 60-80 mph and isolated tornadoes are possible with this storm system.
Enid is currently in an enhanced risk of severe weather, an area that extends south to the OKC metro. Woods and Woodward county, as well as northwestern areas of Major and Alfalfa county, are in a higher, moderate risk for severe weather.
According to a NWS precipitation forecast issued this morning, the Enid area may receive more than 2 inches of rainfall from the storm system.
For all the latest weather information, go to weather.gov/norman, and sign up for weather text alerts at https://tinyurl.com/enidtexts.
