The Lady Jets opened up their season with a 89-56 win over over the Oklahoma Angels in an exhibition game on Tuesday at home.
NOC Enid jumped out to a quick lead in the first quarter, taking a 30-12 advantage into the break. In the second quarter the Angels were able to make the game competitive, playing to a 20-20 tie in the period.
When the Lady Jets’ offense started to sputter in the third, the Angels took advantage and slowly chipped away at the deficit. The Lady Jets called a timeout after the lead was cut to 11 with 3:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Sophomore forward Aleisha Hester received an inbounds pass out of the break and laid with her left hand. Over the final 13:30 of action, the Lady Jets would go on to outscore the Angels 31-9.
“I liked their energy, I liked their chemistry, we’ve just got a lot of little things that we have to get ironed out, which is why it’s good to have a game like this to start the season, because you get to see what it is you need to work on and you still get a win to start the season,” NOC Enid head coach Kelli Jennings said.
Hester led the Lady Jets in scoring with 22 points. Tegan Jones added 15, including four 3-pointers. Elizabeth Simpson added 13 points with eight of those coming in the first quarter alone. Aside from a 29-15 third quarter, the Lady Jets outscored the Angels 74-41.
Jennings said she was proud of the way her team responded after their shots stopped falling in the third.
“That’s the thing, you can always control attitude and effort, and that’s what we say all the time,” she said. “Sometimes shots may not fall, some players may be better than you, but you can control your attitude and your effort and that’s what they did tonight.”
The Lady Jets went 9-9 last season, falling in the Region 2 quarterfinals to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. They’ll play Cowley Community College on Monday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. on the road.
