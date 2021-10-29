EDMOND, Okla. — The Plainsmen couldn’t get over the hump after weathering another slow start, eventually falling to Edmond Santa Fe 35-25 on the road.
The Wolves jumped out to a 17-0 lead after the first quarter, before Enid put its first points on the board on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bennett Percival to Jayden Blunck. The Plainsmen went on to outscore the Wolves 25-18 over the final three quarters.
The Plainsmen had the third-ranked Wolves on the ropes late in the third quarter. With 6:55 remaining in the quarter and the Plainsmen down two scores, Luke Rauh took a handoff out of the shotgun and sprinted around the left side, before planting his foot and leaping between two Edmond Santa Fe defenders into the endzone.
On the ensuing kickoff, Enid recovered an onside kick which gave it the ball in Wolves territory. Several plays later, Percival found Tykie Andrews on a fade route to the corner of the endzone on a 15-yard pass. The Plainsmen missed the extra point which would have tied the game.
Edmond Santa Fe drove down the field and scored on a 2-yard pass from Scott Pfieffer to Tabry Shettron. The Wolves caught the Plainsmen unprepared on a fake extra point, which extended the lead to two possessions.
The Wolves would never let it get closer than that.
“One of my coaches said it best,” EHS head coach Rashaun Woods said, “The good news is we’re competitive now, the bad news is we’re just competitive.”
The Plainsmen have now lost three-straight and six of their last seven. Of those six losses, five have been in games that were within one score in the second half.
The Wolves entered the game off back-to-back losses to Jenks and Broken Arrow. Friday’s game was just the second time the Plainsmen’s defense has allowed over 30 points in a game.
“They’re a perennial top-five team, they have been the last five years,” Woods said. “You’ve got to play perfect football in order to beat them. They’ve got guys that have five stars by their name, and their coaches are gonna have those guys coached up.”
Edmond Santa Fe’s Talyn Shettron finished the game with nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. The Wolves picked up 132 yards through the air, and no other receiver finished with over 40 yards.
Enid’s Erik Lewis Jr. had the difficult task of covering the Oklahoma State commit, and Woods said he liked what he saw from Lewis.
“Erik Lewis is a good player in his own right. He held his own I thought. I thought the defense overall was able to tackle their speedy athletic receivers and running backs. It’s just tough — extremely tough — they play well, we played well enough to win, but not perfect enough.
The Plainsmen finished with 87 yards rushing, with Rauh carrying the bulk of the load. The junior had 19 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown. Rauh was replaced by Brady Conder late in the game, which Woods said was because the coaching staff was trying to limit his carries.
Percival completed 19 of his 33 passing attempts for 140 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Andrews and Blunck combined for 101 yards on 15 receptions. Seth Carlson had the Plainsmen’s longest score in the last five games on a 68-yard catch late in the fourth quarter.
The Plainsmen will move on to play Broken Arrow next week on the road in the season finale.
