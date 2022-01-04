Late Tuesday box scores
Boys
KREM-HILLSDALE 57, WAYNOKA 44
K-H 10 16 13 18 — 57
Waynoka 7 13 17 7 — 44
Kremlin-hillsdale — Wright 9, J. Stewart 3, K. Stewart 9, L. Schultz 18, Grandberg 11, Keithly 5, Cartmill 2
Waynoka — Dulaney 5, Starkey 10, Allison 4, Hurst 8, Atwood 11, Sieger 5, Durka 1
Girls
RINGWOOD 48, BURLINGTON 45 (OT)
Burlington 15 13 8 7 2 — 45
Ringwood 16 10 11 6 5 — 48
Burlington — Granados 8, Paschall 3, Hooker 25, Stewart 9
Ringwood — Aguilar 7, Anderson 11, Martinez 22, Tate 2, Crawford 6
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.