Region 2 Juco Tournament

MURRAY STATE 74, SEMINOLE 55

Seminole 29 26 — 55

Murray State 28 46 — 74

Murray State (16-6) — Garrett 20, Thomas 17, Washington 12, Caraway 12, Rolen 6, Burgess 5, Owens 2

Seminole (8-12) — Black 26, Lena 7, Nwankwo 6, Adkins 5, Durham 5, Tyler 4, Smith 2

NOC ENID 83, EASTERN 74

Eastern 27 47 — 74

NOC Enid 33 50 — 83

Eastern (10-12) — Miles 22, McClain 17, John 26, Duncan 8, Jackson 5, White 4, Horne 2

NOC Enid (16-4) — Jordan 25, Scanlan 12, Stamps 12, Harvey 10, Okeke 8, O’Brien 7 Joachim 4

Tournament schedule

Men’s games

Wednesday’s results

Northeastern A&M 66, Connors 63

NOC Tonkawa 94, Arkansas Baptist 50

Murray State 74. Seminole 55

NOC Enid 83, Eastern 74

Friday’s games

NOC Tonkawa vs. Northeastern A&M, 1 p.m.

Murray State- vs. NOC Enid, 3

Women

Thursday’s games

Seminole vs. Connors, 3

Northeastern A&M vs. NOC Enid, 1 p.m.

Redlands vs. Murray State, 6

Eastern vs. NOC Tonkawa, 8

