Region 2 Juco Tournament
MURRAY STATE 74, SEMINOLE 55
Seminole 29 26 — 55
Murray State 28 46 — 74
Murray State (16-6) — Garrett 20, Thomas 17, Washington 12, Caraway 12, Rolen 6, Burgess 5, Owens 2
Seminole (8-12) — Black 26, Lena 7, Nwankwo 6, Adkins 5, Durham 5, Tyler 4, Smith 2
NOC ENID 83, EASTERN 74
Eastern 27 47 — 74
NOC Enid 33 50 — 83
Eastern (10-12) — Miles 22, McClain 17, John 26, Duncan 8, Jackson 5, White 4, Horne 2
NOC Enid (16-4) — Jordan 25, Scanlan 12, Stamps 12, Harvey 10, Okeke 8, O’Brien 7 Joachim 4
Tournament schedule
Men’s games
Wednesday’s results
Northeastern A&M 66, Connors 63
NOC Tonkawa 94, Arkansas Baptist 50
Murray State 74. Seminole 55
NOC Enid 83, Eastern 74
Friday’s games
NOC Tonkawa vs. Northeastern A&M, 1 p.m.
Murray State- vs. NOC Enid, 3
Women
Thursday’s games
Seminole vs. Connors, 3
Northeastern A&M vs. NOC Enid, 1 p.m.
Redlands vs. Murray State, 6
Eastern vs. NOC Tonkawa, 8
