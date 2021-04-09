Garber Tournament
COV-DOUGLAS 10, PC-HUNTER 0
PC-H 000 — 0 3 3
C-D 514 — 10 10 1
WP — Sherman, 3 innings, 3 H, 0 R, 1 strikeout, 0 walks. LP — Theophilius, 2 2/3 innings, 10 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. PC-Hunter — McGrath, 1-for-2; David, 1-for-2; Cambron, 1-for-1. C-D — Carl, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Smith, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, triple; Tarango, 1-for-2, run scored; Mitchell, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored; Kroll, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 doubles, 2 RBI; Hooten, run scored; Sherman, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI
GARBER 14, COV-DOUGLAS 0
C-D 000 — 0 1 2
GHS 59x — 14 9 0
WP — Bennett, 2 1/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Sherman, 2/3 innning 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 strikeouts, 1 walk. C-D — Cassody, 1-for-1. Garber — S. Martin, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, 3 RBI, double, triple, home run; Bennett, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Schovanec, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI, triple; Steinert, 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Nease, 2 runs scored; Dawson Nagel, 1-for-1, run scored; David Nagel, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI, double; J. Martin, 2 RBI; Dalton, run scored; Silvers, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI
FAIRVIEW 4, PC-HUNTER 3
Fairview 102 01 — 4 5 1
PCH 101 10 — 3 5 3
WP — Fortune, 3 innings, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — David, 5 innings, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 10 strikeouts, 9 walks. Fairview — Chance, 1-for-3; Fortune, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Martens, run scored; Strader, 2-for-3; Nelson, RBI. PC-Hunter — McGrath, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Garcia, run scored; David, 2-for-3; Kerr, RBI; Myrick, 1-for-3, RBI
