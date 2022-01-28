Boys

HOOKER 52, CHISHOLM 34

Hooker 8 12 11 21 — 52

Chisholm 8 5 12 9 — 34

Hooker — Hildago 20, Martens 10, Parker 10, Pritchard 4, Duncan 3, Hill 3, Gomez 2

Chisholm — Buller 10, Crosswhite 10, Patton 5, Daniels 5, Epps 4

