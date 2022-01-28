Boys
HOOKER 52, CHISHOLM 34
Hooker 8 12 11 21 — 52
Chisholm 8 5 12 9 — 34
Hooker — Hildago 20, Martens 10, Parker 10, Pritchard 4, Duncan 3, Hill 3, Gomez 2
Chisholm — Buller 10, Crosswhite 10, Patton 5, Daniels 5, Epps 4
Funeral service will be Monday, January 31, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Medford United Methodist Church. Viewing, Sunday 2:00-5:00, Monday 10:00-noon. Arrangements by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc., Medford. www.lanmanmemorials.com Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc. Memorials to Medford church.
The funeral for Carol Ann Wight, 88-year-old Enid resident, is 1:00 p.m. today in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
May 28, 1926 - January 26, 2022 Dorothy M. (Alexander) Caulk was born to James and Viola (Rutz) Alexander in Longdale, Oklahoma, on May 28, 1926, and died peacefully on January 26, 2022, at the age of 95. Dorothy grew up on a farm southeast of Canton, Oklahoma, and graduated from Canton Publ…
Services for Opal "Dess" Wallace, age 85, of Lahoma, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in the Cherokee Cemetery Cherokee, OK, under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
