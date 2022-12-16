Land Run Steakhouse, 3710 W. Garriott, is hosting an event on Saturday for a chance to see what the restaurant is all about in an open house.
From 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, there will be free appetizers, desserts and discounted drinks from the bar.
Manager Tony Zakuti said Land Run has hosted various events since opening four years ago, but has not hosted something like an open house. He said it is a good time of the year to host a fun event indoors.
"We can introduce you to what we're all about ... what type of food and the ambience of the restaurant," Zakuti said. "We just thought we would do an open house ... we hadn't done one for Land Run, yet. We just thought we would have an open house. With it being December, and cold outside, there's not much to do outside. So we just thought it would be a perfect time to do an open house."
Zakuti said the open house is an opportunity for loyal customers to have an event to take part in, as well as providing a fun experience for those who haven't been to Land Run Steakhouse.
"I think this is just a great way to introduce our customers to what we are all about and what kind of food we serve, which is like steak, seafood and chicken and some pastas," Zakuti said. "And just, this is a perfect opportunity to introduce to new people what kind of restaurant we have."
Land Run Steakhouse is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Sunday. It is located at 3710 W. Garriott, and more information can be found by calling (580) 297-5060 or by visiting landrunsteakhouseofenid.com.
Holubar is business reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Tanner? Send an email to tholubar@enidnews.com.
