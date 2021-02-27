Enid News & Eagle
CLEVELAND — Garber girls coach Jamie Davis said after a 57-36 loss to Vanoss Friday in the Class Area II winners bracket finals, she was confident her team would bounce back Saturday against Frontier.
She was right.
The Lady Wolverines jumped out to a 23-7 first quarter lead on their way to a 64-43 victory and a return trip to the Class A state tournament.
“We played our best basketball at a perfect time,” Davis said. “We had four good quarters. We flew around on defense and we were more aggressive on the offensive end. We lost in the regional last year and came back. The kids were loose and confident.”
Kathryn Plunkett had 20 points to lead the Lady Wolverines. Kamilah Gay added 16. Seven different players scored.
“We were sharing the ball,” Davis said. “Everybody was touching the ball and when we do that, we’re hard to guard.”
It was the fifth time GHS has qualified for state under Davis. The Lady Wolverines will learn their first round opponent at a Zoom state tournament meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday.
“You got to have good kids that work hard and do believe in what you’re trying to do,” Davis said. “This group has been so fun to work with. They work hard and do everything that you ask them to do.”
CHISHOLM 48,
CHANDLER 36 (G)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Courtney Petersen scored 18 points and Gracie Holder and Alice Watkins added 12 and 11 points as Chisholm’s girls beat Chandler, 48-36 to win the Class 3A Area I A-B Regional championship.
It was the Lady Longhorns’ first regional championship in coach Tana Gragg’s four-year tenure. Chisholm was 18 of 22 from the foul line overall and 12 of 12 in the fourth period in raising their record to 12-7. CHS will face Kellyville at 6 p.m. Friday at Hennessey for the area championship and a state tournament berth.
“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Gragg said. “It gives us another day to rest and prepare for regionals and we’re one win away from state. I’m really proud of the girls. It’s been a crazy year, but they have come together through the adversity. They deserve this.”
Center Brinidy Wilson only had four points but was “huge on defense, rebounds and steals,” Gragg said. “She really stepped up when I needed her to.”
Petersen got her fourth foul early in the fourth period. Gragg chose to spread out the offense and force Chandler to foul. The strategy worked.
“The girls responded,” Gragg said. “That was what won us the game.”
CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 55, ALVA 39 (B)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cooper Guedell scored 26 points to lead Crossings Christian past Alva’s boys, 55-39 in the Class 3A Area I Region A-B winners bracket finals.
The loss broke a six-game winning streak for the Goldbugs, now 15-10.
Austin Reed led Alva with 17 points. He hit four threes.
Guedell scored eight points in the first period as Crossings jumped out to a 15-8 lead and didn’t look back.
Alva will face Cascia Hall at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Area losers bracket quarterfinals at Hennessey. Crossings will play Metro Christian in the winners bracket finals at 8 p.m. Friday.
PERRY 47,
ALVA 44 (G, OT)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Perry eliminated the Alva girls from the playoffs, 47-44 in double overtime in a Class 3A Area I Region A-B losers bracket final Saturday at Crossings Christian.
The Lady Maroons outscored the Ladybugs, 13-10 in the extra sessions after the teams were tied at 34 after regulation. Rianna Clark had 11 and Cynthia Samaniego had 10 for Alva, which finished the season at 11-11.
Perry will face Metro Christian at 6 p.m. Thursday in the area tournament losers bracket semifinals at Hennessey.
HENNESSEY 55, BOONE-APACHE 37 (B)
HENNESSEY — Juan Dominquez (18) and Jael Torres (12) combined for 30 points as Hennessey’s boys routed Boone-Apache, 55-37 in the Class 2A Area I Region C-D winners bracket finals.
The Eagles, 13-4, will face Hooker at 8 p.m. Friday in the area winners bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center and a berth in the Class 2A state tournament.
KINGFISHER 76, WEATHERFORD 21 (B)
KINGFISHER — Bijan Cortes (23) and Matthew Stone (16) combined for 39 points as No. 1-ranked Kingfisher (21-1) blitzed Weatherford 76-21 in the Class 4A Area I Region A-B winners bracket finals Saturday.
The win boosted the record of the Yellowjacket seniors to 103-4. Kingfisher has won 61 straight home games dating back to 2016.
Kingfisher will play Holland Hall in the Area finals at 8 p.m. Friday at Enid High School.
WEATHERFORD 45, KINGFISHER 30 (G)
KINGFISHER — Ashlyn Sage scored 21 points to lead Weatherford past Kingfisher, 45-30 Saturday in the Class 4A Area I Region A-B winners bracket finals. Allison Green led Kingfisher (14-8) with nine points.
Kingfisher led 13-11 after the first period, but scored only four points in the second period and two in the third to fall behind 31-17.
The Lady Jackets will face Perkins-Tyron at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Area I losers bracket quarterfinals at Enid High School.
FAIRVIEW 53, HINTON 42 (B)
OKARCHE — Fairview’s boys outscored Hinton 21-10 in the final period to beat the Comets, 53-42 in the Class 2A Area I Region A-B consolation finals. The Yellowjackets will face Boone-Apache at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Area I losers bracket quarterfinals at the Stride Bank Center.
THOMAS 36, OKARCHE 32 (G)
Berkeley Wright scored 12 points to lift Thomas past Okarche, 36-32 in the girls Area I losers bracket finals Saturday at the Stride Bank Center. Thomas raced off to a 10-5 first quarter lead and were able to keep the lead the rest of the game. The win put Thomas in the Class A state tournament.
TEXHOMA 53, CALUMET 41 (B)
Trent Mitchell and Joe Hernandez both scored 16 points to lead Texhoma past Calumet, 53-41 in the Class A Area I losers bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center Saturday. The Red Devils won three games out of the losers bracket to qualify for the state tournament.
