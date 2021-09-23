Carrying a 34-game winning streak and high expectations, the Lady Mustangs will be hosting a district tournament Thursday and Friday against Garber and Waukomis.
Pioneer made it to the regional tournament after a 26-8 regular season, but fell in its first two games to Olive and Hominy. This season, Pioneer fell in its season opener to No. 9 ranked Kremlin-Hillsdale 8-0, before tearing through the remainder of its schedule.
The Lady Mustangs are now ranked No. 14 in the Class B OSSAA rankings, and have earned a first place vote. They’re also coming off a 6-5 extra innings win over a Chisholm team that’s first in District 3A-1. Pioneer went 0-2 against the Lady Longhorns in 2020, and are 2-0 against them this season.
Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said that while he’s been pleased with his team’s ability to grind out wins, he doesn’t think he’s seen the best version of his team yet.
“I don’t think we’ve necessarily peaked,” he said. “But I think that’s a good thing, because I feel like at some point we’re gonna put it all together, but it’s kind of hard to argue with what we’ve done — we’ve played really well.”
Garber will face Waukomis to open the tournament at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23. Pioneer will face the loser of that game at noon, and then will turn around and play the winning team at 2 p.m. If only two teams remain after that point, they will face off in the championship game on Thursday at 4 p.m. with the if-necessary game coming on Friday at 1 p.m.
If three teams remain, Garber will face Waukomis with the winner going on to play Pioneer in a win-or-go-home championship game on Friday at 1 p.m.
The Lady Mustangs defeated Garber 12-3 earlier in the season and defeated Waukomis last week, 10-0. Still, entering the tournament against two of its biggest rivals, Riesen said the Lady Mustangs can’t expect their opponents to roll over and quit.
Riesen said ace pitcher Katelyn Trumbley has been “lights out” for the Lady Mustangs this season.
“You know you’re going to get a good outing out of her, she’s gonna throw a lot of strikes and be in the zone and give us a chance in any game to win,” Riesen said. “It’s nice to have that and it’s also nice to have kids up and down the lineup that are capable of swinging the bat.”
The Lady Mustangs have had success up and down their lineup this season at the plate. Morgan Meyer is hitting over .500 on the season with seven home runs. Trumbley has been a threat as well, and Gracie Peace is batting around .330 in the nine spot.
When asked what players he’s been impressed with recently at the plate, Riesen mentioned every player in his starting lineup.
“I hate to leave any of those girls out, because this year has been a real team effort in the way that we perform, and hopefully we continue to do that,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.