HENNESSEY — No. 4 Kellyville held off a determined Chisholm upset bid, holding off the Lady Longhorns, 57-48 in the Class 3A Area I winners bracket finals to earn its first-ever trip to the state tournament Friday at Hennessey High School.
Chisholm, 12-8, will play Perry — 61-37 winner over Prague in the losers bracket semifinals — at 6 p.m.Saturday. The two teams split in the regular season with the Lady Maroons winning at the Wheat Capital Tournament, 46-40 and the Lady Longhorns getting revenge 80-72 on Jan. 12.
"That's going to be a good one,'' said Chisholm coach Tana Gragg. "A game like this comes down to mental toughness and guts. You hope your kids have a short term memory and comes out and compete.''
Regi Pasby scored 22 points and Courtney Petersen 14 for the Lady Longhorns, who hit seven 3s on the night. Arkansas State signee Jade Upshaw had 19 and Katelyn Bear Paw 15 for the Lady Ponies.
Chisholm battled back from a 39-29 deficit midway through the third period to tie the game at 43 on an Allison Watkins field goal with 6:34 remaining. Kellyville, though,answered with a 7-0 run as the Lady Longhorns did not score for the next 2:43.
The closest Chisholm could get after that was five points twice (50-45 and 53-48). The Lady Longhorns led 16-12 after the first period with Kellyville using an 15-9 second quarter spurt to go up 27-25 at halftime.
"It was something,'' Gragg said about the game. "We didn't play well. That's all I can say. Regi and Courtney played well on both ends. Their stars played extremely well and their role players came through. Jade just took over the game in the fourth quarter.They were able to capitalize on a lot of things in the end.''
KINGFISHER 71, HOLLAND HALL 40
Top-ranked Kingfisher jumped out to a 25-4 first quarter lead and didn't let off the gas in routing Holland Hall, 71-40 in the Class 4A Area I finals at Enid High to earn a state tournament berth.
Oklahoma signee Bijan Cortes had 14 of his 20 points in leading the Yellowjackets to a 43-16 halftime lead. North Texas signee Matthew Stone had 18 — seven in the first quarter, five in the second and six in the third. Stone had four threes on the night while Cortes had three. Jarrett Birdwell had 11 points, including seven in the first period. Kingfisher, 22-1, has won 17 straight.
Holland Hall will face John Marshall at 8 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
"We came out on fire on both ends of the court,'' said Kingfisher assistant coach Chris Combs. "Our defense was spectacular early. Everybody was making shots. This was as good a start as we have had in quite awhile. The kids set each other off and before you knew it it was 25-4. It's a great feeling, especially after losing the state tournament (to Covid) last year. Our work is not done. We want to put our best foot forward next week.
HOOKER 53, HENNESSEY 36 (B)
Hooker held Hennessey to 17 points in the last three quarters in rolling past the Eagles, 53-36 in the Class 2A Area I winners bracket finals Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
The win puts the Bulldogs in the state tournament while the 13-5 Eagles will play Morrison for a state tournament berth at 8 p.m. Saturday in the losers bracket finals. Morrison eliminated Fairview, 55-39 Friday.
Hennessey raced off to a 19-16 first quarter lead behind seven points from Juan Dominquez. The Eagles had four threes in the first quarter but only one the rest of the way. Dominquez led Hennessey with 11 points.
Cole Cathart led Hooker with 16 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Eagles, 13-2 in the second period to take a 29-21 lead and extended the lead the rest of the night.
"Hooker is the biggest and most physical team that we have seen in awhile,'' said Eagles coach Brady Page. "We played with them for awhile, but we could never pull close. We have set ourselves well and we got another chance Saturday. Juan has had some back trouble, but hopefully he can take care of it and will be ready to go.''
ALVA 55, STAR SPENCER 51 (B)
HENNESSEY — Alva outscored Star Spencer 17-9 in the fourth quarter to upset the Bobcats, 55-51 in a Class 3A Area I losers bracket semifinal at Hennessey High School.
The Goldbugs (17-10) trailed 33-24 at halftime but outscored Star Spencer 31-18 in the second half. Austin Reed had 16 to lead the Alva attack, followed by Kyler Penco with 14 and Jackson Feely with 10.
"We just kept plugging,'' said Alva coach Shane Feely. "They have some really big kids and they were killing us on the board in the first half. Our guys weren't ready it to be over. If we hadn't battled like we did, they would have run us off the floor. We had good balance tonight.''
Alva will play Metro Christian, a 61-37 loser to Crossings Christian Friday, at 8 p.m. Saturday for a state tournament berth.
"It's a really good feeling, especially considering where we were a year ago (6-20). It's one of those unique fun seasons. The kids are believing in each other now. That's gotten us to where we're at now.''
MORRISON 55, FAIRVIEW 39 (B)
Morrison never trailed in defeating Fairview, 55-39 in a 2A Area I losers bracket semifinal game Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Brody Roe led Morrison with 22 points. Brennan Fortune was the lone Yellowjacket in double figures with 16 points. Fairview finished the season at 13-14.
Fairview was only 14 of 52 from the field. Morrison jumped out to a 9-1 lead and never looked back.
"We never got out of the hole,'' said Yellowjackets coach Mike Barton. "We would try to make a run and then we would have a costly turnover or some miss some free throws. We didn't hit enough shots and we didn't stop them enough.We had a great year but like the old cliche says only team is going to win the last game and it wasn't us this year.''
LUTHER 49, WATONGA 38
Luther used a 17-3 fourth quarter spurt to defeat Watonga's girls, 49-38 in a Class 2A Area I losers bracket semifinal at the Stride Bank Center Friday.
The Lady Eagles managed only three free throws in the last eight minutes as the Lady Lions overcame a 35-32 deficit.
Landri Hussey and Aubrey Bridges both had 11 points for Watonga, which finished the season at 13-6. Lindsay Kuhlman had 12 points for Luther, now 14-5.
Lomega, Kiowa meet for Class girls title
No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Lomega (26-0) will be looking to repeat its Class B girls state championship when the Lady Raiders face Kiowa (15-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Lomega reached the finals with wins over Hammon, 73-27 and Varnum, 72-50. No. 5 Kiowa reached the finals with wins over Leedey (51-29) and Lookeba-Sickles (45-44).
The Lady Raiders beat Kiowa 86-44 on Dec. 29.
