Chisholm (24-8) will be relying on its power hitting when the Lady Longhorns go to Cushing for the Class 5A regional tournament Thursday.
The Lady Longhorns have hit a school record 57 homers this season with seniors Brittan Crabtree (14), Ally Myers (16) and Ally Myers (17) leading the way.
“This is the most power that I have had since I’ve been here,’’ said Chisholm coach Jimmy Johnson, who started the program in 2000. “That has kept us in games.’’
Chisholm is hitting .457 as a team.
“All of the girls top to bottom have been hitting the ball well,’’ Johnson said.
The Lady Longhorns, the smallest school (ADM wise) in 5A will face No. 6-ranked Perkins-Tryon (21-2) at 2:15 p.m. Top-seeded Cushing (20-9) faces Berryhill (11-13) at 1. The winners play at 3:30 for a state tournament berth.
The first-round losers play at 4:45. That survivor plays the 3:30 loser at 6 for the other state bid. Chisholm is seeking its fourth state tournament trip.
“This team is right up with those teams,’’ Johnson said. “Our defense is coming along pretty well. We started off a little slow with some young players in the infield but they have come along pretty well and they are doing well now.’’
Perkins beat McLoud (11-7) and Harrah (6-1 and 20-7) to win its district. Chisholm eliminated Clinton (11-1) and Woodward (13-1 and 11-1) in the district.
“Perkins is pretty tough,’’ Johnson said. “They have some good speed and play good defense. This is a pretty tough regional, but we’re pretty excited.’’
The Lady Longhorns reach fast pitch state for the first time last fall, which gives CHS confidence, Johnson said. Chisholm is in the regionals for the 18th time in the 20-year history of the program.
“This team has been hungry,’’ Johnson said. “We have a good group that enjoys playing together.’’
