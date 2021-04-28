Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 74F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.