NOC Enid’s softball team, coming off an 8-6 win over UA-Rich Mountain on Tuesday, will be visiting Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for a 4 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The Lady Jets are 7-31 overall and 3-13 in conference after splitting with UA-Rich Mountain. NEO is 12-2 in conference and 23-7 overall. The Lady Norse swept a doubleheader from the Lady Jets, 11-9 and 15-4 on March 23.
Ashleigh McCause hit three homers and drove in six runs in the UA-Rich Mountain doubleheader.
