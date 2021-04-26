NOC Enid’s softball team, after splitting a doubleheader with NOC Tonkawa (4-3 loss and 12-7 win) Saturday will travel to Murray State for a 2 p.m. doubleheader today.
Murray State leads the Region 2 Division II standings with a 14-0 league record and a 30-8 record overall.
NOC Enid is 11-37 overall.
The Lady Jets are led by Waukomis native Slater Eck (.399, 0 HR, 16 RBI), Alexis Enslinger (.380, one homer, 23 RBI), Macy Stockton (4 homers, 24 RBI, .308) and Megan Lee (6 homers, 28 RBI, .250)
NOC Enid will return home Thursday when it hosts Connors in a 2 p.m. doubleheader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.