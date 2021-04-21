NOC Enid’s softball team (5-17 conference and 9-35 overall) will be riding the momentum of its first conference sweep of the season (2-0 and 9-6 over Eastern) when it travels to Western Oklahoma College for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
The Lady Pioneers are 7-9 in conference and 10-18 overall.
Lady Jets ace Madison Gabeau threw the staff first shutout of the season against Eastern Monday allowing only three hits.
Alexis Enslinger (.400, one homer, 22 RBI) and Slater Eck (.397, 11 RBI) lead the Lady Jets offense.
