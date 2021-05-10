NOC Enid will be shooting for a spot in the Region 2 Tournament when the Lady Jets (17-39 overall) host UA-Rich Mountain (19-37) at 2 p.m.Tuesday in the first game of a best two-out-of-three series.
The two teams were the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds for the Region 2 tournament, which will start Thursday at Muskogee. A second game will be played immediately after Game 1. Game 3, if necessary, is set for noon Wednesday.
The winner of the series will play top-seeded Seminole at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round.
The Lady Jets had a seven-game winning streak snapped when they were swept by Rose State, 9-0 and 6-2 last week.
NOC Enid was 3-1 against UA-Rich Mountain. The Lady Jets lost the first game, 6-5 on April 13 at Enid but won the second, 8-6. They swept on the road, 8-0 and 9-8.
Madison Gabeau threw a one-hitter in the 8-0 win with four strikeouts and one walk.
Former Timberlake star Dru Bryant hit .583 (7 of 12) with 8 RBI with one homer in the four-game series. Ashley Potter hit .545 (6 of 11) with one RBI and a double and a triple. Macy Stockton hit .417 (5 of 12). with two RBI and three doubles. Ashley Mccause hit .384(5 of 13), with 6 RBI and three homers - two in the first game and four in the second.
Madelyn Lacaze hit three homers and drove in four runs in Game 1. Gracie Kimberly and Maggie Lily also homered for UA-Rich Mountain.
