By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
Western Oklahoma prevented NOC Enid’s softball team from clinching a Region 2 tournament playoff berth by sweeping the Lady Jets, 4-3 in eight innings and 11-7 Tuesday at Failing Field.
NOC Enid, 7-23 in conference, can still clinch the eighth and final playoff berth by winning of one game of a home doubleheader with ninth place Eastern Oklahoma (6-24) Thursday.
“We still control our destiny for the playoffs,’’ said Lady Jets coach Megan Hill. “We just have to go out Thursday and take care of business.’’
Camryn Alexander was three-for-four in the first game with a triple, home run and two runs scored. Her solo homer in the sixth tied the game at 3-3.
MaKayla Gibson, though, opened the eighth with a triple and was driven in by sister Maranda’s single.
Porsha Rodriguez was three-for-three for Western and scored twice. She hit a solo homer in the fourth.
MaKayla Gibson would haunt the Lady Jets in the second game with four RBI, including a two-run homer that gave Western a 7-6 lead in the fourth.
NOC Enid had taken a 6-5 lead with five runs in the third on the strength of back-to-back two RBI singles by Anna Hester and Ariana Potter. The Lady Jets, though, didn’t get a runner past second until the seventh when Hester singled in Kaycee Babek, who had doubled.
Hester was called out when the umpires ruled she was tagged out rounding first.
Western had 11 hits on the day. They added three insurance runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“They were just hitting balls in the gap,’’ Hill said.
Hill, though, was not discouraged, seeing several positives.
Hester hustled to score from third on a dropped third strike in the opener.
The Lady Jets executed a perfect squeeze play to score their first run in the third of the second game.
“Our girls have dug deep and fought really hard the last six games,’’ Hill said. “All we can ask of our kids is to play to the best of their ability every day. We have been involved in dogfights the last six games. Things just haven’t fallen our way.’’
The Lady Jets are playing around Finals Week at the school.
“It’s our toughest week,’’ Hill said. “They are up late every night. Their brain power is being challenged every second of every day. They are learning how to balance their sleep and getting their rest with softball. They have strapped and fought. I like our chances against Eastern Thursday.
