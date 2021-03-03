Northern Oklahoma College Enid's women will be out for both revenge and to extend a three-game winning when the Lady Jets (4-3 overall and 3-3 in conference) host Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference leader Eastern Oklahoma (7-1, 5-0) at 5:30 p.m.Thursday at the Mabee Center. The men's game will follow at 7:30 p.m.
Eastern's women had four players in double figures in a 91-84 win over the Lady Jets Feb. 1 at Wilburton. Tijanae Simmons led the attack with 31 points, going 10 of 16 from the field, five of 10 from three-point and six of seven from the line.
Lauren Wade had 28 for the Lady Jets, who were only 26 of 90 from the field (28.9 percent) and one of 18 from three-point (5.6). They were 31 of 35 from the foul line.
"We let them have way too many threes,'' said NOC Enid coach Kelli Jennings about the first meeting. "They are known for their speed, athleticism and shooting. We have to protect the perimeter better. We did not handle their pressure well. They make you turn the ball over and do a great job of making you feel uncomfortable.''
Jennings said the game will be a gage of NOC Enid's improvement over the past month. NOC Enid routed Western 85-39 Tuesday behind 16 points from Hollie Wood.
"It's always nice to win,'' she said. "In our conference, you have to show up every night. I think once we go through the film of the last time we play them and practice, we will feel a lot better.''
The Jets routed the Mountaineers, 87-67 the last meeting with Jalen Stamps scoring 32 points. He was nine of 15 from the field, four of six from three-point and 10 of 11 from the foul line. The Jets were 24 of 60 from the field for 40 percent, six of 19 from three-point for 31.6 percent and 33 of 40 from the foul line for 82.5 percent.
"I'm sure Jalen will get a lot of attention and pressure,'' said Jets coach Chris Gerber. "The whole team better be ready.''
NOC Enid (6-3, 4-2) broke a two-game losing streak with a 96-66 rout of Western Tuesday behind 19 points from Noah Jordan.
Eastern is 4-5 overall but 0-4 in the league. The Mountaineers have lost five straight. Alvin Miles led Eastern in the first game with 21 points.
"They are a good team,'' Gerber said. "They are quick with a lot of short guards. They score in bunches. We did a good job at their place containing them (23 of 65 from the field and 3 of 23 from three point) and offensive rebounding (12). We hope we can do that again.''
Gerber was pleased with the effort and balanced scoring (seven in double figures) against Western.
"We did a lot of good things,'' he said. "We just have to keep getting better every day if we can.''
