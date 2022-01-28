ENID, Okla. — NOC Enid’s women made a remarkable turnaround in the second half to defeat Region 2 rival Redlands, 65-49 in junior college basketball action at the Mabee Center Thursday night.
The Jets men were hurt by an offensive slump in the final three minutes to fall to the Cougars, 73-64 despite 17 points from Jlynn Counter.
The Lady Jets wiped out a 30-26 deficit by outscoring the Lady Cougars, 39-19 in the second half. NOC Enid had seven three-pointers after halftime, including three apiece by Libbi Zinn and Tegan Jones.
Jones, who had four treys on the night, led NOC Enid with 15 points, followed by Zinn and LaKysia Johnson with 11. Shakira Patterson, who had 17 points in the first half, was held to five points after intermission.
“The girls came out fired up and ready,’’ said Lady Jets coach Kelli Jennings. “I told them it helps when you hit shots, but they did more than that. They outgripped the other team. They outworked the other team. It was a really fun half.’’
Four of NOC Enid’s last five field goals were three-pointers in the third quarter to turn a 35-34 lead into a commanding 49-38 advantage.
“It’s fun to watch shooters get hot,’’ Jennings said. “This is the first game when they all have been hot on the same night. We played as a team.’’
Patterson was able to take only three shots in the second half after going eight of 11 before intermission.
“Give her credit, she is a good player,’’ Jennings said. “We made some adjustments at halftime. Aleisha (Hester) did a good job coming out and defending her.’’
The Lady Jets defense forced 23 turnovers and allowed Redlands to go only 20 of 56 from the field for 35.7%.
NOC Enid is now 6-7 overall and 3-4 in conference.
REDLANDS 73, NOC ENID 64
The Jets were able to score only three points after Counter had cut the Cougars’ lead to 63-61 with a free throw with 3:43 left. Redlands took advantage of back-to-back turnovers for a 6-0 run to take a 73-62 lead with 19.4 seconds left. Jonathan Butler scored with 13.5 seconds remaining for NOC Enid’s final points.
The Jets were 10 of 21 from the foul line. Redlands was even colder at 11 of 24, but the Cougars were 17 of 29 from the field after intermission which allowed them to overcome 12 turnovers.
Redlands had four players in double figures — Deng Deang with 17, Kalep Cramer with 12 and Elijah Herron and J.J. Harper with 11.
Quentin Harvey (13) and Chris Wiseman (12) joined Counter in double figures.
“We got the talent, we got the game plan and we will compete with anyone,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber, “but college basketball is won on discipline and heart. This is a game that we hope we can learn from it. We’re a young team that is still trying to figure it out.’’
It was the third straight loss for the Jets, who are 9-12 overall and 2-6 in conference.
Both NOC teams will host Murray State in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Monday.
“We’ll see how mature we are,’’ Gerber said. “The guys want to be here and they want to compete.’’
