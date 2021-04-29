Class 2A Regional
At Binger-Oney
STERLING 17, KREM-HILLSDALE 4
Sterling 442 7 — 17 18 0
K-H 103 0 — 4 6 3
LP — Rhodes. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Neal, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI, home run; Rhodes, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, home run, RBI; Hayes, 1-for-2, RBI; Baugh, 1-for-2; Gragg, 1-for-2
KREM-HILLSDALE 19, FT. COBB-BROXTON 3
K-H 407 8 — 19 17 0
FTCB 102 0 — 3 7
WP — Rhodes. K-H — Smith, 2 runs scored; Neal, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 2 homers, double 7 RBI; Rhodes, home run, 2 RBI; Stewart, 2 runs scored; Hayes, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, RBI; Gerhard, 3-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, 3 RBI; Skaggs, 2-for-3, run scored, RBI; Davis, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Baugh, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Gragg, 2 runs scored, double, 2 RBI
Consolation Championship (winner to state)
BINGER-ONEY 16, KREM-HILLSDALE 1
K-H 010 — 1 3 2
B-O 781 — 16 19 1
WP — Wilson. LP — Rhodes. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Stewart, 1-for-1, run scored, home run, RBI; Hayes, 1-for-1; Gerhard, 1-for-1, double. Binger-Oney — Goucher, home run, RBI, 2 runs scored; Skipworth, 2 RBI, home run; Anthony-Baade, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Hedrick, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; L. Smith, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, double; K. Smith, 2-for-2, 2 RBI, double
Kremlin-Hillsdale finishes the season at 26-6
