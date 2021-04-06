KREM-HILLSDALE 14, OKEENE 10

Okeene 004 212 1 — 10 15 2

K-H 523 400 x — 14 17 1

WP — Hayes. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gehard 2 doubles; Hayes, 2 doubles; Davis, triple; Neal, 2 home runs; Stewart, home run

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you