KREM-HILLSDALE 14, OKEENE 10
Okeene 004 212 1 — 10 15 2
K-H 523 400 x — 14 17 1
WP — Hayes. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Gehard 2 doubles; Hayes, 2 doubles; Davis, triple; Neal, 2 home runs; Stewart, home run
Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph..
Partly cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: April 6, 2021 @ 9:00 pm
YUKON — Please Join us to celebrate the life of Jerry L Eck April 10, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 West Metro Church of Christ 4900 S. Cemetery Road Yukon, Oklahoma 73099.
GARBER [mdash] Graveside services for Chelsea Schlichting, infant daughter of Craig and Kristal Schlichting, will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:30 pm in Union Cemetery, Billings with Pastor Travis Orr officiating. Arrangements by Anderson-Burris. www.andersonburris.com
ENID — Funeral service for Melvin Thielke, 81, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont with burial to follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.