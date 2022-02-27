No. 6-ranked Kirkwood (Mo.) swept a doubleheader from NOC Enid ’s softball team, 12-4 and 10-0 Sunday at Failing Field.
Riah Smith homered for the Lady Jets (7-9) in the first game, but Kirkwood scored five runs in the second to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 6-2 lead.
Camaryn Alexander was two-for-three with a run scored. Alexis Enslinger was one-for-two with a run scored and an RBI. Anna Hester scored the Lady Jets’ other run.
Peggy Klingler homered twice for Kirkwood while Grace Lubben had a triple, homer and two RBI.
Kirkwood’s Kori Wedeking allowed four hits and struck out nine. Kylee Mcdaniel was the losing pitcher, allowing five hits and six runs while striking out three and walking two.
Kara Maiers and Payton Akers combined for a no-hitter in the second game for the visitors. They had seven strikeouts — two by Maiers and five by Akers. A perfect game was spoiled when Kaycee Babek reached on an error in the first. She was thrown out trying to steal second.
Emilee Linder homered to pace a 10-hit attack. Kirkwood scored three in the first, six in the second and one in the fourth to end the game on the run-rule victory.
Molly Dolan took the loss, allowing three hits and three runs while walking two and striking out none in one inning of work.
The Lady Jets will host Rose State in a 1 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at Failing Field.
KIRKWOOD 12, NOC ENID 4
Kirkwood150204—12132
NOC Enid200110—440
WP — Wedeking, 7 innings, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 strikeouts, 4 walks. LP — Mcdaniel, 2 innings, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks. Kirkwood — Klingler, 3-for-4, 2 homers, 4 RBI; Lubben, 2-for-3, run scored, home run, triple, 2 RBI; Kilburg, 1-for-1, triple, RBI; Hildebrandt, 3-for-4, 3 runs scored, RBI, double. NOC Enid — Hester, run scored; Enslinger, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; R. Smith, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Alexander, 2-for-3, run scored.
KIRKWOOD 10, NOC ENID 0
Kirkwood36010—10101
NOC Enid00000—001
WP — Majers, 3 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. LP — Dolan, 1 inning, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks. Kirkwood — Linder, 1-for-3, home run, 3 RBI; Klinger, 3-for-3, 2 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 RBI; Schutte, double; Kilburg, double; Buck, double
