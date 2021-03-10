OKLAHOMA CITY — The Kingfisher-Blanchard Class 4A state quarterfinal at State Fair Arena Wednesday would not be a repeat of the No. 1-ranked Yellowjackets' 91-52 romp over the Lions at Blanchard on Jan. 19.
The Yellowjackets would need a 18-9 fourth quarter spurt and some free throwing (21 of 27) to beat Blanchard, 46-34 to advance to a 9:30 a.m. Friday semifinal against Classen SAS At Northeast, who beat Mount St. Mary's, 49-47 earlier in the morning.
Bijan Cortes, who had 11 three-pointers in the first meeting, had only one Wednesday in leading the Yellowjackets with 22 points. He had a career-high 46 in the first meeting. He was four of seven from the field and one of three from three-point.
Kingfisher (23-1) was only one of 10 from long distance for 10 percent and 11 of 20 from the field for 55 percent. They were 21 of 27 from the line for 77.8 percent. The Yellowjackets were 14 of 16 from the line in the first half (87.5 percent).
Blanchard matched Kingfisher on field goals (11 of 25) and three-pointers (one of 10), but couldn't overcome the free throw disadvantage despite going nine of nine from the line.
"We knew it would be a lot tougher game,'' said Kingfisher assistant coach Chris Combs. "It's a lot harder to score in the state tournament. Blanchard is well-coached and we know each other well. They did a good of defending us and making the game ugly, which they like to do.
"But when it was close in the fourth quarter, our guys stepped and made plays to extend a three-point lead to 10. That's what you expect out of a senior-laden and experienced team. We always hang our hat on defense and it was pretty good today.''
Cortes was the lone Yellowjacket in double figures. Caleb Reed was the lone Lion in double digits with 11.
It was only the second time Kingfisher had been held under 50 points this season. Edmond Memorial beat Kingfisher, 33-27 on Dec. 12 in the Edmond Open finals.
Kingfisher led 8-4 after the first period and 20-15 at halftime. The Yellowjackets were only five of 13 from the field at halftime for 38.5 percent, one of five from three-point and seven of 11 from the line for 63.6 percent. Blanchard was four 13 from the field in the first half, one of six from three-point and four of four from the line.
Tulsa Webster beat Victory Christian, 56-51 on Tuesday night while Heritage Hall outlasted Holland Hall, 53-51 in overtme. Those two teams will play at 11:30 a.m. Friday at State Fair Arena. The finals are set for 6 p.m. Saturday.
