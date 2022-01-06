Kingfisher-Chisholm Photos
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Funeral service for Delmar Wedel, 80, will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Anderson-Burris Chapel. Burial follows in Black Bear Cemetery. Visitation with family is 6:00 to 7:00 p.m Monday at funeral home. www.andersonburris.com.
Service for Randall L "Randy" Campbell, 97, Lamont will be Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lamont United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Lamont Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Larry Kyle Sanborn, 78, was born on October 13, 1943, in Coffeyville, Kansas, and passed away on December 30, 2021, in Enid. Services will be held at a later date in Cedar Vale, Kansas. Remembrances shared @www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
Services for Ruby Barney, 93, Enid, are 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 9th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to www.ladusauevans.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chisholm school board candidates concerned about turnover, giving teachers a voice
- Billings man facing child abuse, domestic assault and battery charges
- EPD mourning loss of 20-year officer
- Oakwood Bowl adds bumper cars, large arcade space
- Family, friends remember Dean Ladusau
- City's condemnation dispute to return to court; Osage Nation declines to respond to landowner's claims
- EPD rookie officer wades into lake to rescue 'rascal' dog
- Roads supervisor: Major city streets are cleared after winter storms, not residential areas
- Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
- Winter weather expected to hit area Friday night, Saturday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.