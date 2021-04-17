The Class B district slow pitch softball tournament at Kremlin-Hillsdale has been moved up to Monday because of weather concerns.
The host Lady Broncs will face Garber at 10:30 a.m., followed by Pond Creek-Hunter and Waukomis.
ENID — Funeral services for Norma Jean (Suenram) Quiggle will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
SEPT. 10, 1975 - APRIL 10, 2021 WEATHERFORD — Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Canton Cemetery for Billy Gray, 45, of Weatherford, formerly of Canton, OK. Condolences at www.piercefuneralhomes.com.
ENID — Christy was born on April 8, 1930, and took her final breath on April 14, 2021. A private family celebration will be held in May in Montana. Remembrances may be shared online at www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
