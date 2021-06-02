Patrick Henry 001 000 100 – 2 5 1
Western 011 000 06x – 9 7 1
WP – Jacques 6.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 SO, 3 BB; LP – Ellerts 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 SO, 4 BB; Patrick Henry – McAlister 0-4; Rocha 1-3; Kramer 2-4, 1 RBI; Harper 0-3; Dalton 0-2; Gonzalez 0-3; Cleveland 1-4, 1 RBI; Steel 0-4; Reney 1-3; Western – Delacruz 0-4; Felix 1-5, 1 RBI; Herrera 1-4, 3 RBI; Montenegro 0-3; Urena 2-3, 1 RBI; Perry 0-2; Bryant 1-4, 3 RBI; Vargas 1-2, 1 RBI; Jones 0-1;
Thursday's Games
at David Allen Memorial Ballpark
