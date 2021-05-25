NJCAA World Series Championship results

2009 — Parkland 11, Scottsdale 3

2010 — LSU Eunice 10, UConn-Avery Point 2

2011 — Western 11, Jones (Miss.) 1

2012 — LSU Eunice 7, Western 3

2013 — Murray State 4, LSU Eunice 3

2014 — Mesa 9, Hinds (Miss.) 7

2015 — LSU Eunice 16, Western 1

2016 — Jones 7, Gateway 1

2017 — Kankakee 11, Mercer (N.J.) 5

2018 — LSU Eunice 5, Parkland 3

2019 – NOC Enid 5, Mesa 4

2020 — Canceled Covid 19

Visits since 2009

Allegany — 2009

Brunswick — 2013, 2016, 2018

Catawba Valley — 2012, 2015

Cecil College — 2011

College of Rhode Island — 2012

Des Moines — 2009, 2011, 2012

Essex (Md.) — 2018

Frederick, Md. — 2010, 2015

Gateway — 2011, 2015

Grand Rapids — 2012, 2013

Heartland — 2011, 2012, 2013

Hinds — 2014, 2017

Iowa Central — 2010

Jones County — 2011, 2015

Kankakee — 2009, 2017

Kellogg — 2009, 2011, 2015, 2019

Kirkwood (Iowa) — 2018

Lackawanna — 2012, 2013, 2019

Lansing — 2017

Lenoir — 2010

Lincoln Land — 2014, 2015, 2019

LSU Eunice — 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018

Lureen Wallace (Ala.) — 2009

Madison — 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019

McHenry (Ill.) — 2016

Mercer (N.J.) — 2014, 2016, 2017

Mesa (Ariz.) — 2014, 2019

Monroe — 2009, 2016, 2018, 2019

Murray State — 2013, 2017

NOC Enid — 2014, 2018, 2019

Northeast Neb. — 2019

North Iowa Area — 2013, 2015, 2016

Paradise Valley — 2010

Parkland — 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018

Pasco-Hernandez — 2014, 2019

Pearl River — 2019

Phoenix — 2017

Pitt (N.C.) — 2017

Scottsdale — 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018

Sinclair — 2016, 2018

Southeast (Neb.) — 2017

Southeastern (Iowa) — 2014

Southwestern (N.C.) — 2011

UConn-Avery Point — 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017

Vincennes — 2010, 2014

Westchester (N.Y) — 2014

Western — 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016

