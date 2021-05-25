NJCAA World Series Championship results
2009 — Parkland 11, Scottsdale 3
2010 — LSU Eunice 10, UConn-Avery Point 2
2011 — Western 11, Jones (Miss.) 1
2012 — LSU Eunice 7, Western 3
2013 — Murray State 4, LSU Eunice 3
2014 — Mesa 9, Hinds (Miss.) 7
2015 — LSU Eunice 16, Western 1
2016 — Jones 7, Gateway 1
2017 — Kankakee 11, Mercer (N.J.) 5
2018 — LSU Eunice 5, Parkland 3
2019 – NOC Enid 5, Mesa 4
2020 — Canceled Covid 19
Visits since 2009
Allegany — 2009
Brunswick — 2013, 2016, 2018
Catawba Valley — 2012, 2015
Cecil College — 2011
College of Rhode Island — 2012
Des Moines — 2009, 2011, 2012
Essex (Md.) — 2018
Frederick, Md. — 2010, 2015
Gateway — 2011, 2015
Grand Rapids — 2012, 2013
Heartland — 2011, 2012, 2013
Hinds — 2014, 2017
Iowa Central — 2010
Jones County — 2011, 2015
Kankakee — 2009, 2017
Kellogg — 2009, 2011, 2015, 2019
Kirkwood (Iowa) — 2018
Lackawanna — 2012, 2013, 2019
Lansing — 2017
Lenoir — 2010
Lincoln Land — 2014, 2015, 2019
LSU Eunice — 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018
Lureen Wallace (Ala.) — 2009
Madison — 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019
McHenry (Ill.) — 2016
Mercer (N.J.) — 2014, 2016, 2017
Mesa (Ariz.) — 2014, 2019
Monroe — 2009, 2016, 2018, 2019
Murray State — 2013, 2017
NOC Enid — 2014, 2018, 2019
Northeast Neb. — 2019
North Iowa Area — 2013, 2015, 2016
Paradise Valley — 2010
Parkland — 2009, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2018
Pasco-Hernandez — 2014, 2019
Pearl River — 2019
Phoenix — 2017
Pitt (N.C.) — 2017
Scottsdale — 2009, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2018
Sinclair — 2016, 2018
Southeast (Neb.) — 2017
Southeastern (Iowa) — 2014
Southwestern (N.C.) — 2011
UConn-Avery Point — 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017
Vincennes — 2010, 2014
Westchester (N.Y) — 2014
Western — 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.