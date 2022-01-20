EASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE 104, NOC ENID 92
EOSC 45 59 — 104
NOC Enid 41 51 — 92
NOC Enid — Counter 28, Wiseman 7, Harvey 23, Spotwood 7, Butler 12, Raiford 2, Robinson 8, Joachim 3, Scott 2;
Former Enid resident. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 24th 2022, graveside, Memorial Park Cemetery, Enid, Okla., with Pastor Tom Arnould officiating
A Celebration of Life Service for Geneva M. Hobson, age 91, of Meno, passed away January 19, 2022. Services are pending under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
Celebration of life services 3:00 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, Stittsworth Memory Chapel, with Pastor Kelly Kronkite officiating. Military honors by Silver Talon Honor Guard. Arrangements under the kind guidance of Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com
