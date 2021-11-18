WOMEN’S
REDLANDS 67, NOC ENID 55
NOC Enid 7 18 17 13 — 55
Redlands 12 22 12 21 — 67
MEN’S
REDLANDS 63, NOC ENID 53
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Leia Schnaithman, 51, of Enid, are currently pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.BrownCummings.com.
The visitation for Ruth Kline, of Enid, was held on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 18, 2021, in the chapel at Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.BrownCummings.com.
Funeral service for Lois Brandt, of Moore, formerly of Enid, is 1 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Enid. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with family is noon at the church.
Services for Ralph Martin Meier, 90, Enid, will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Fairmont, OK. Visitation is Friday, November 19th, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
