NOC ENID 76, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 42
SWCU 15 27 — 42
NOC 47 29 — 76
NOC Enid — Joachim 4, Counter 21, Raiford 3, Harvey 11, Wilson 5, Butler 2, Nunez 3, Coleman 9, Molina 14, Wiseman 4;
A mix of clouds and sun, with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 78F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: November 16, 2021 @ 3:35 am
A resident of Okeene, Oklahoma, Linda passed Nov. 12th, 2021, at age 70. A celebration of her life will be held Nov. 20th at 11 a.m. at the Homestead Church in Okeene, with Wilkinson Mortuary handling arrangements.
The funeral for Robert "Bob" Zaloudek, 83-year-old Enid resident, is this morning at 10:30 in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to YWCA Enid or Enid SPCA.
Alton Wayne Keith, age 84, was born on March 16, 1937, to Elva Lawrence Keith and Edith Emma Johnson Keith near Delaware, Arkansas, in the family "birthing house," and went to be with Jesus on November 12, 2021, in Caldwell, Kansas. Growing up during World War II, the family moved around loo…
