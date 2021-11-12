MEN
COWLEY CC 68, NOC ENID 57
Cowley 37 31 — 68
NOC Enid 36 21 — 57
NOC Enid — Counter 8, Raiford 4, Robinson 4, Joachim 4, Harvey 10, Skuben 5, Wiseman 7, Spotwood 7, Butler 8;
WOMEN
BUTLER 75, NOC ENID 69
The services honoring Claude Underwood, will be held 10:00 A.M. Today, November 13, in the Waukomis Christian Church, burial will follow in the Waukomis Cemetery under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The funeral for Robert "Bob" E. Zaloudek, 83-year-old Enid resident, is 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the Henninger-Hinson Chapel. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with family is 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday evening.
Graveside services for David, 80, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Enid Cemetery. Arrangements under the kind guidance of the Amy Stittsworth Funeral Service. www.stittsworthfuneralservices.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.