NOC Enid men’s coach Chris Gerber had some choice words for his team at halftime of the Jets’ first-round NJCAA Region 2 playoff game with Eastern Oklahoma Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center.
The Jets led 33-27 but were only 11 of 33 from the field and five of 17 from 3-point range.
“We weren’t together,’’ Gerber said. “We didn’t do what we have been doing all year. When you shoot 17 threes in a half, it’s guys wanting to get their shots up.’’
NOC Enid would take Gerber’s words to heart in the second half as they were 18 of 30 from the field. Noah Jordan would score 18 of his game-high 25 points. He was eight of 11 from the field after going two of seven at intermission.
“These kids are coachable, they figured it out,’’ Gerber said. “We adjusted, we wanted to attack downhill and find the open man and finish at the rim. Noah has shown a lot of growth this year, he had a good game tonight.’’
“We definitely got it,’’ Jordan said. “We knew we had to pick up the energy, Coach has done a lot for us. He’s gotten us this far, and we have to show him respect and love back and finish up the game.’’
Jordan hit five-straight shots, mostly attacking the rim.
“I had the next shot mentality,’’ he said. “I knew if I was open, I was going to shoot the next one because it was bound to go in. I shoot these shots every day. Tonight, they went in. We made the best out of our situation. I just happen to be the person scoring tonight.’’
Gerber said the strategy wasn’t necessarily to feed it to Jordan, who was joined in double figures by Teyon Scanlan and Jalen Stamps with 12 and Quentin Harvey with 10.
“We wanted to move the ball where whoever is the most likely to get open will get the ball,’’ Gerber said. “We’ve got to have better ball movement and better spacing.’’
The Mountaineers did not go down easily Alvin Mills had 22 points and Kavion McClain had 14 of his 17 points after intermission.
Eastern led twice in the second half (37-35 and 41-38). Nigel John tied the game for the last time with a basket with 14:01 left to make it 43-43. The Jets would answer with a 9-2 run to go up 52-45 with 12 minutes left after Jordan scored off a turnover with 12:00 left.
Another 5-0 run gave NOC Enid a 57-48 advantage with 10:20 remaining. Eastern would make back-to-back baskets only once in the final 16 minutes.
“The guys did all the work,’’ Gerber said.
“We weren’t executing the game plan the first half,’’ Jordan said. “We were playing their game instead of ours. We came out with more energy and more aggression. We wanted it more. We were playing as a team and we came out with a win.’’
Jordan said the Jets did a better job of converting off Mountaineer mistakes to get the necessary separation.
Jordan said the home crowd — consisting mostly of Jets baseball and softball players — gave the team a homecourt advantage.
The No. 2 seeded Jets, 16-4, will play No. 3 seed Murray State, a 74-55 winner over Seminole, at 3 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The two teams split the season series.
“I’m looking forward to it,’’ Jordan said. “They have great players and we have great players. It will be a great game to watch.’’
Top-seeded Northeastern A&M routed Arkansas Baptist, 94-50 while Northeastern A&M eliminated Connors, 66-63. They will meet at 1 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.