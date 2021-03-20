Two seasons ago, Noah Jordan needed a change of scenery.
Jordan had been playing for Hill College, a junior college in Hillsboro, Texas, for the last two seasons but he didn’t feel like a good fit on the team.
“We had a nice team and everything, it just didn’t really fit me,” Jordan said about his former school.
Jordan was texting his longtime friend, Jalen Stamps, who was the starting point guard for NOC Enid and also from Indianapolis.
That’s when Jordan got the idea to text Jets head coach Chris Gerber, and he offered Jordan an opportunity to play in Enid.
“Noah is definitely a special kid to me,” Gerber said, “He came in with, I’ll say the wrong type of attitude, but he bought in quickly. We had to build that trust and relationship between each other but he’s a great kid and he wanted to buy in and learn how to do things the right way.”
Jordan and the Jets will travel to Warner to take on Connors State College at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Jets have started to find their stride lately, winning their last five games including wins over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Tonkawa and Seminole State College.
On Monday against the Norsemen, Enid held a double-digit lead in the first half but allowed NEO to make a run late that tied the game at the end of regulation. They were able to hold on in overtime to win, 86-82.
Gerber says his team can’t expect to have a similar second half performance and come away with the win on Saturday.
“Against Connors on Saturday and then again on Monday … they’re a team that we can’t let up on,” Gerber said, “They’re too good, they’re too talented, they’re too well coached if we have a bad stretch we could easily lose the game.”
Specifically, Gerber says that Noah and the other bigs will have their hands full against the Cowboys’ front court.
“Their post players are really good” Gerber said, “Noah and our post players are gonna have a challenge. They’re big, they’re strong and they’re skilled. We’ve got to win the battle inside first to give us a chance, and tomorrow will definitely be a tough test.”
The Jets will enter Saturday’s game with a 10-3 record after losing two of their five games in February. Jordan and Gerber both think the team is starting to find a rhythm but neither thinks they’ve seen their full potential.
“I definitely feel like we’re starting to get our groove now,” Jordan said, “Honestly I don’t even feel like we’ve peaked yet, we’ve been playing some real good basketball but we know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of and we can play even better basketball.”
The Jets will play against Connors State again on Monday, at 7:30 p.m. at the Mabee Center.
