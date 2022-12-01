This year, we celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Cherokee Strip Land Run, and what better way to get prepared than to read a book of local historical tales written by an Enid resident and recently retired undertaker!
Joe M. Cummings has run one of Oklahoma’s oldest single-family-owned and operated funeral and cremation service companies, Brown Cummings Funeral Home. His new book, Oklahoma Tall Tales Uncovered was recently published by History Press.
As a longtime funeral director (undertaker is an old-fashioned term I used above just because of the historical context of the book), Joe has been privy to a number of family stories over the years.
In his preface, he writes that he always wanted to be a “teller of Oklahoma stories.” The Enid News & Eagle has published quite a few of his stories about Enid’s rich history. His submissions are always accompanied by mentions of his research in doing these articles.
Now, those interested in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma history have a collection of several stories to enjoy in Oklahoma Tall Tales Uncovered.
Joe also gives credit to family members and other historians who have helped him collect and write these stories along the way. It’s obvious that simply by listening to people during his years as a funeral director, he gained a lot of insight and interest in local stories and researching them in order to tell them as accurately as possible.
The book is broken down into stories in three specific categories – The Twin Territories – Oklahoma Territory and Indian Territory, the Cherokee Strip and Statehood. Readers will learn about murder, urban legends, the 1905 Sucker’s Convention, the Campbell Brothers Circus, Bonnie and Clyde and Amelia Earhart’s visit to our area.
The book is available at Putnam Six Bookstore in Enid.
