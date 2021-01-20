Northern Oklahoma College Enid Jets open their season Friday at 7 p.m. at home against OnPoint Academy.
Chris Gerber is in his first year as Jets head coach, but is no stranger to the Jets program. This will be his fourth year on the sidelines, which has helped with the transition of the program after the departure of former head coach Aaron Butcher in September.
“It’s been easier for sure having a comfort level with the players,” Gerber said. “It’s different being the head coach, but having recruited the players makes a huge difference.”
Plus, throw in a pandemic and it’s been a crazy off-season.
“We are learning to go day-to-day,” he said. “As a coach, I have learned you have to adapt and be flexible and this season has put that to the test. We’ve talked all year about just being in the moment not just from day-to-day but from morning to afternoon because it can change so fast. We know as the year progresses, things are going to happen and we have to adjust and keep moving forward.”
The Jets have scrimmaged North Arkansas and Butler this year with Gerber being pleased with the NOC Enid’s effort in each.
“Our energy has been great,” Gerber said. “Our players are so excited to be competing, they have played with a high energy level. Defensively, we’ve been good, but we’ve been over aggressive. We want to be aggressive but we’ve fouled too much, it’s something we’ re working on. Offensively, we’ve shared the ball and been unselfish and that shows the attitude of our group.”
The Jets return four players from last year, Ikenna Okeke (Top 5 pre-season player in Region 2), Jalen Stamps, Andrew O’Brien, and former Enid Plainsmen Abe Rodriguez.
“They have been great leaders for us,” he said. “They have brought energy every day and led by their actions on the court. I appreciate how hard they have worked and how they have accepted the challenge of leadership in our program.”
Gerber said all four bring something different to the table.
“Ikenna can do it all,” he said. “He has the ability to lead us in every category. Jalen has been taken his game to another level as a point guard that can score. Andrew has matured from last year, his game has improved in every phase. Abe is just Mr. Reliable, he is a steadying influence for our team and is a player we trust.”
Three transfers on the Jets’ roster are Teyon Scanlon, Noah Jordan, and Tydarius Fish.
“They each bring something different to the table,” he said. “All three will help us this year. I’m excited to see how they progress through the year. It’s an adjustment for them at a new school but they have a year of college experience and that means so much.”
Gerber also expects contributions from freshman Dakoda Joachim and Alex Raiford, although Raiford has been out of action.
“I’m just so proud of our guys, it’s not easy when you coach leaves after the season starts but they have stepped up and brought the energy every day in practice,” Gerber said. “We are so excited to get out there and compete.”
COVID protocols: NOC Enid in conjuction with the NJCAA has put several COVID-19 safety precautions in place for this season.
• No fans will be permitted for the start of the spring basketball season in January.
Following NJCAA, and CDC guidelines, Northern Oklahoma College will also adhere to the following protocol for fans for the 2021 basketball season starting Feb. 1.
• Facemasks will be required at all times while in the fieldhouse. Those in attendance need to maintain social distance of at minimum 6 feet and use hand sanitizers.
• Gym seating capacity will be limited to 25% The maximum number of fans that will be permitted at the Mabee Center will be 180.
• There will be no general admission or season tickets issued. Each student athlete including cheerleaders will receive two complimentary passes for each contest.
For more information on NOC Enid’s protocols, please visit the school’s website, www.nocjets.com.
