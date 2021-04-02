NOC Enid's baseball team will be trying to come back from a doubleheader loss to Carl Albert on Wednesday when the Jets visit the Vikings for a 1 p.m. twinbill Saturday at Poteau.
The Jets dropped to 17-9 overall and 3-3 in conference after falling to the Vikings, 7-6 and 20-9. Carl Albert is 12-17 overall and 4-2 in conference.
NOC Enid's softball team's scheduled doubleheader with Pratt (Kan.) Saturday has been canceled.
