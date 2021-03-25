Northern Oklahoma Enid (16-6, 2-0) will be going for a sweep of a baseball conference series with Murray State (13-13, 0-2) when the Jets visit the Aggies for a doubleheader Saturday.
NOC Enid swept Murray State, 8-7 and 11-7 at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Friday behind nine home runs — three by Ambren Voitik, two by Jordan Coffey, two by Tanner Holliman, one by Calyn Halvorson and one by Blake Scott.
Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 3.63 ERA) and Piercen Mcelyea (1-1, 6.64 ERA) are scheduled to pitch for the Jets.
“They are always tough there,'' said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “You can't get a sweep without winning Game 1. We'll focus on getting Game 1 and then we'll see how it plays out. Our goal is to get a sweep every series.''
