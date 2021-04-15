NOC Enid and the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain will be meeting for the first time ever when the Jets visit the Bucks for a 1 p.m. Thursday doubleheader in Mena, Ark. The teams will also play a doubleheader at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Sunday.
The Jets and the Bucks are tied for second with Carl Albert in the Region 2 standings at 8-5, three games behind leader Western Oklahoma (10-2).
UA-Rich Mountain (19-15) split a series with NOC Tonkawa last week. Enid took three out of four games from National Park College.
“It’s going to be another Region 2 series where two quality teams will be going after each other for four games,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “It’s going to be very important for the conference standings. If we go out and do the right things, we’ll hopefully come out on the right end of it.’’
The Jets missed a chance to have second by themselves when National Park College scored four runs in the eighth and seven runs in the ninth of the final game of the series Sunday to turn a 10-6 deficit into a 17-10 win.
“The hardest outs to get are the final ones,’’ Mansfield said. “We’ll deal with it and learn from it. We’ll get better because we’ll take it for what it is — a learning lesson.’’
The Bucks are hitting .301 as a team with 38 home runs. The Jets are batting .325 with 68 home runs.
Luke Rice leads the Bucks offense with a .376 batting average with 10 homers and 39 RBI.
“We have gotten some scouting information on them,’’ Mansfield said, “but we have to be concern with things that we can control.’’
NOC Enid will pitch Piercen Mcelyea (2-2, 4.23) and Jaron DeBerry (4-1, 2.61 ERA) on Thursday and Wyatt Sellers (3-1, 7.20 ERA) and Thomas Kuykendall (2-3, 8.02 ERA) Sunday. Mcelyea allowed only three hits and two runs over five innings in a 12-2 run-rule win over National Park Saturday while striking out seven and walking three. DeBerry threw a four-hit shutout in the second game while striking out eight and walking four.
“We feel we’ll get two good outings from them,’’ Mansfield said. “They have given us a chance to win.’’
DeBerry is third in the Region in ERA and is fifth in strikeouts with 46.
Amber Voitik is third in Region 2 with a .408 batting average. Kalyn Halvorson leads Region 2 in RBI with 50 and is second behind teammate Jordan Coffey (14) in home runs with 13. Tanner Holliman is tied for fourth with 11.
“Everybody has been pretty consistent the last three weeks,’’ Mansfield said. “We have had guys coming off the bench that have been playing well and our pitching is going in the right direction. We just want everybody to be on the same page the last part of the season.’’
Mena, Ark., is located in the southwest corner of the state, about an hour southeast of Poteau, the home of Carl Albert Community College.
