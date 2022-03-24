After a late addition to their schedule, the NOC Jets returned home for a baseball double header against Oklahoma Christian’s JV team. The Jets took flight, sweeping the afternoon series.
Both offenses got rolling early, as both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning. NOC took the lead after adding two more in the bottom of the second when Calyn Halvorson hit his sixth home run of the day to plate two more runs for the Jets.
The offenses cooled down until the Eagles got another run in the top of the fourth. NOC saw their lead chip away over the middle innings after the lone run in the fourth, the Eagles scored two in the fifth, and four in the sixth to take a 9-7 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
With their big lead gone, the Jets hit three homers in a row, first, a long shot off the bat of Tanner Holliman to score two runs. Blake Scott hit a homer right after to take a 10-9 lead before Jack Roubik hit a go-ahead homer.
Gunner Phillips shut down Oklahoma Christian in the top of the seventh to secure the win on a windy day.
The second game was less dramatic. NOC took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Shea Morrison scored after a balk. Oklahoma Christian took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but a four-run third put NOC up for good. Holliman hit a two-run homer in the third, followed by a two run Morrison homer.
The Jets scored four more in the bottom of the fourth, as Ben Lawson, Halvorson, Holliman and Scott each plated runs.
Murphy Giengar threw four innings for the Jets and struck out four and earned the win.
NOC added three more runs in the sixth. Ty Chapman hit a two RBI double, and Morrison drove home a run on a sac fly.
The Jets are 10-17 and are back on the road at Rose State on Saturday. The Jets are back home on March 31 when they host Murray State College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.