Noah Jordan scored 19 points to lead a well-balanced attack as Northern Oklahoma College Enid’s men’s basketball team routed Western Oklahoma 96-66 at the Mabee Center Tuesday to end a two-game losing streak.
Jordan was joined in double figures by Jalen Stamps and Ikenna Okeke with 13 points, Andrew O’Brien, Teyon Scanlan and Quentin Harvey with 11 and Enid native Abe Rodriguez with 10.
The Jets raced off to a 43-23 halftime lead and didn’t look back in raising their record to 6-3 overall and 4-2 in conference.
“I was really pleased with our effort and energy,’’ said Jets coach Chris Gerber. “Our first half defense was really good to hold them to 23 points. That set a tone that was really good.”
The NOC Enid women beat Western, 85-39 for their third straight victory.
The NOC Enid teams will host Eastern Oklahoma in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader Thursday at the Mabee Center.
