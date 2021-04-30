NOC Enid did its best to try to come from ahead in finishing a sweep of arch rival NOC Tonkawa, 8-7 and 9-8 Friday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets, 26-20 overall and 10-12 in conference, broke a six-game losing streak with the sweep.
But they didn’t make it easy.
NOC Enid had a 9-3 lead in the top of the eighth when the Mavericks scored five runs on the strength of three walks, an error, a wild pitch, a three-RBI triple by Sam Shank and a RBI double by Bryant Bailey.
Reliever Justin Raines stopped the bleeding by striking out Barrett Rose with the tying run on second and then getting back-to-back strikeouts in the ninth to end the game.,
NOC Enid starter Jaron DeBerry survived a slow start to pick up the win. He allowed two runs in the first and one in the second but did not allow a hit in his last five inning of work. He struck out eight.
Amber Voitik homered in the first and drove in three runs. Gage Ninness had two RBI.
Reliever Murphy Gienger allowed only one hit over four innings in the opener. The Mavs had scored a run in the first, four in the second and two in the third before Giengas saved the day.
Connor Thaxton and Brandon Lees homered for the Jets, who had five in the second and three in the third. Lees had three RBI. Cale Savage had a three-RBI double in the third.
Former Enid star Hayden Priest had a two-RBI triple in the second for the Mavs.
The two teams will play a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Tonkawa on Sunday.,
