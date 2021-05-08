Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 51F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 51F. S winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph.