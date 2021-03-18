NOC Enid’s baseball team demonstrated why Failing Field was known as a launching pad when the Phillips Haymakers and Enid American Legion played there in a doubleheader sweep of the Southern Nazarene JV Thursday.
The Jets hit four homers in a 13-2 rout in the first game and five more in a 16-5 romp the second. Both games ended on the 10-run rule after five.
The sweep boosted the Jets record to 14-5 and extended the team’s winning streak to six games. NOC Enid has scored 10 or more runs in its last five games.
Clayton Halvorson hit two homers in the opener and another in the nightcap. He had seven RBI on the day. He now has eight homers and 29 RBI.
Jordan Coffey hit his 10th homer of the season in the first game. Tanner Holliman hit his fifth of the season.
Kyle Bass hit his first two homers of the season in the nightcap. Gage Ninness went yard for the third time this season. He was three of five with four RBI. Pierce Mceylea hit the first homer of his Juco career.
Enid’s Ambren Voitik went four of six for the day with two doubles in the first game and another in the nightcap. He drove in a run the first game.
Jackson Olivi and Cameron Marchant liimited the Crimson Storm to three hits the first game. Five NOC Enid pitchers limited the SNU JV to six hits the second.
NOC Enid will be back in action Tuesday when the Jets go to Rose State College for their final game before starting conference play at home against Murray State next Thursday.
