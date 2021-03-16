Defending national champion NOC Enid felt it sent a message of sorts in a sweep of potential Plains district rival Hesston (Kan.) College, 10-2 and 10-8 Tuesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets got 10 hits in both games and slammed five homers in the opener. NOC Enid ace Wyatt Sellers struck out 13 in throwing a complete game five-hitter.
“Everybody that we play is going to try to stop us from going back to where we want to be, which is the World Series,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “I think we sent a positive message that we’re going to be a team to be reckon with.’’
The Jets, 12-5, had some uneasy moments at the beginning and end of the second game that might have tested their mettle.
With a 10-7 lead going into the top of the seventh, Jets reliever Trent Ritter walked the first three batters got out of the jam allowing just one run after a strikeout, a fielder’s choice and a fly out to right.
NOC Enid had to overcome a 5-0 deficit after the top of the first.
“We got a dogfight but we had a lot of competitiveness from a lot of guys,’’ Mansfield said. “I told him (Ritter) that he created the mess, but he got the side out and found a way to get it done.’’
Jack Brinkley’s three-run homer was the big blow in the Hesston first, but three walks and two catchers interferences didn’t help.
Ben Lawson, though, quickly changed the fortunes when he hit a three-run inside-the-park homer. The ball had a crazy bounce off the right field fence rolling about to the middle of right center. Lawson was able to slide under the tag of catcher Kansuke Okada.
“Oh man, I hit it off the wall and I was thinking it was a sure triple,’’ Lawson said. “I saw Mans (Mansfield) wave me around and I was seeing my teammates go crazy. I chuck along the bases and I was safe. It was a lucky bounce … the luckiest bounce i have ever gotten.’’
“That wall has funny bounces,’’ Mansfield said. “He (Lawson) runs well enough just to get around the bases faster than the ball got in. There was a little bit of a question whether I should send him, but you don’t second guess yourself. You go with your gut feeling.’’
Lawson had two more RBI on the day with a sac fly in the fourth to give the Jets a 9-7 lead in the fourth and an RBI single in the sixth to make it 10-7.
“Anyway you can score runs, that’s all that matters,’’ Lawson said.”That’s how you win ballgames — find guys on base and bring them home.’’
Cale Savage had an RBI double ahead of Lawson’s homer in the first. Jordan Coffey was two-for-three with two runs scored. Marc Turner was two-for-three.
NOC Enid pitchers Thomas Kuykendall, Murray Ginger and Ritter held the Larks to three runs the rest of the game.
Sellers was overpowering in the opener, allowing single runs in the third and seventh. He had 28 strikeouts in 15 innings.
“Coach Epp (Andrew Eppenbach) was calling good pitches,’’ Sellers said, “I trust in what coach Epp calls. I just try to run ou there and dominate and that makes things easy for me.,’’
So does 10 runs — one in the first, four in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and two in the second. Every starter reached base. Amber Voitik, Savage, Coffey, Gage Minness and Calyn Halvorson all homered. Seven different Jets had RBI with none having more than two.
Savage was three-for-four with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Turner was two-for-three with an RBI.
“I really went in there to do damage,’’ Savage said. “We stuck to our approach today to do damage as a team and kick doors down as a team and make good things happen when we pu the ball in play. I was seeing the ball well and making good, hard contact.’’
The Jets have scheduled a 2 p.m. game Thursday with the Southern Nazarene JV at Failing Field on campus.
