Northern Oklahoma College Enid's men's basketball team will be playing its first game since Feb. 1 when the Jets host Seminole in a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday at the Mabee Center.
The Jets, 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference, beat Eastern Oklahoma, 87-67 in their last game on Feb. 1.
"We'll see if we're ready,'' said NOC Enid coach Chris Gerber. "The guys are excited. It will be fun.''
Seminole is 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference with a 93-78 win over Redlands and a 82-77 loss to Connors.
"Seminole has had a lot of Corona issues,'' Gerber said. "I know they have a good team. They have a lot of size and length and athleticism. We will have to come prepared and ready to play.''
Gerber said he was undecided about his starting lineup. The Jets are led by Jalen Stamps (19.8), Abraham Rodriguez (11.0), Ikeene Okeke (10.3) and Quentin Harvey (10.3). They are averaging 92.3 points per game while allowing 73.5.
The visiting Trojans are led by DeAngelo Adkins (13.7), Jaylen O'Conner (13.0) and Oscar Fraylor (11.3). They are averaging 80.3 points per game while allowing 82.1.
Attendance will be limited to 25 percent of the Mabee Center.
