NOC Enid’s baseball team will be trying to continue its momentum when the Jets (12-11, 3-1) host Region 2 rival South Arkansas Community College (13-9, 2-2) in 1 p.m. doubleheaders Friday and Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Jets shared the Region 2 lead with Western Oklahoma after taking three of four games from UA-Rich Mountain in the conference openers last week.
South Ark split a four-game series with National Park last week.
“We’re taking this week like we’re 0-0 (in conference),’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “We’re approaching all the series like that. We know they will give us their best shot. We’re in for four tough games.’’
NOC Enid will go with Zach Roden (1-1, 8.24 ERA) and Jack Cline (1-0, 5.47) on Friday. Landon Gutierrez (0-0, 12.66) and Enid native Maddux Mayberry (0-0, 10.50 ERA) will go Saturday.
Mayberry will be making his first start in his collegiate career.
“He’s earned the right,’’ Mansfield said of Mayberry. “We’ll see what he has to offer. He’s been throwing a lot of strikes. We hope we can get some depth out of him.’’
Nathan Gutierrez leads the Jets offense with a .447 average with one homer and 17 RBI. Brayden Bock is hitting .419 with six homers and 24 RBI while Holden Yoder is hitting .409 with two homers and 19 RBI.
The openers of both doubleheaders will be seven innings with the nightcaps being nine innings.
